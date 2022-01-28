Here’s which pharmacies are offering free N95 masks

Select pharmacies across the U.S., and throughout the state of Florida, are offering free N95 masks provided by government officials.

Among the companies participating are Walgreens, Southeastern Grocers and CVS.

Those interested are allowed to pick up a maximum of three masks per individual for as long as supplies last. Masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

All three pharmacies are expected to start distributing masks on Friday.

You can find more information about which pharmacies are providing free N95 masks below:

Walgreens

Company officials issued the following statement on Tuesday:

“We are pleased to partner with the Administration to make N95 masks in varying sizes available free of charge at participating Walgreens locations while supplies last. Customers and patients can pick up a maximum of three masks per person. We expect the first stores to begin offering masks on Friday, Jan. 28 and will continue on a rolling basis in the days and weeks following. Participating stores will have signage indicating mask availability. More information will be posted to walgreens.com in the coming days.”

For more information on participating locations and mask distribution, visit their website.

Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers issued the following updated statement on Thursday:

“We are continuing to work closely with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to distribute the N95 masks in our in-store pharmacies as soon as we receive them.

Many of our Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket and Fresco y Más in-store pharmacy locations will receive and begin distributing the N95 masks tomorrow.

While store delivery days and times will vary, all of our in-store pharmacy locations are projected to have the N95 masks available by Monday, Jan. 31, while supplies last. We ask for patience and understanding from our customers as we work to help protect our communities.”

For more information on participating locations and mask distribution, visit their website.

CVS

CVS Health officials issued the following statement on Thursday:

“Through our participation in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, we’ll be offering free N95 masks provided by the Federal Government at CVS Pharmacy stores and our pharmacies inside Target and Schnucks. Inventory is expected to begin to arrive at these locations as early as today and will continue on a rolling basis as additional supply becomes available.

Masks are limited to three per person, while supplies last, and signs will be posted to indicate N95 mask availability. Our distribution of these masks is an extension of our commitment to providing equitable access to the tools necessary to fight COVID-19, including testing, vaccines and authorized therapies.

While we are shipping masks to our stores as quickly as possible, some of our pharmacies will receive masks before others. The availability of masks at individual stores is subject to local demand.

Customers may visit their local CVS Pharmacy to receive free N95 masks while supplies last.”

For more information on participating locations and mask distribution, visit their website.