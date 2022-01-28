60º

Orange County deputies respond to 70+ vehicle burglaries

Some of the burglaries were reported in Avalon Park

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies responded to 70+ vehicle burglaries on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We know from experience that in these rashes of car burglaries, suspects are looking for guns and other valuables,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

The sheriff’s office said some of the burglaries deputies responded to were in Avalon Park.

Deputies are reminding drivers to park in a well lit area, to remove anything valuable from the vehicle and to always lock the door.

