Ball Park Road closed in Kissimmee as crews ‘re-work’ roadway after crash

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A road near Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee will be closed all day Tuesday due to a crash, according to police.

The Kissimmee Police Department said officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Ball Park Road near Osceola Parkway.

The department tweeted around 7 a.m. that the northbound lanes of Ball Park Road were closed as they investigated the crash, but later followed up by saying Ball Park Road would be closed “as crews re-work the roadway.”

Details about the crash have not yet been released.

UPDATE: Ball Park Road will be closed all day as crews re-work the roadway. https://t.co/kRhJACfV8B — Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) February 1, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.