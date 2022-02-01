Orlando mayor, city council declare February as Black History Month

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and the Orlando City Council on Tuesday proclaimed February as Black History Month in Orlando, showing what the city said was its commitment to create an inclusive community.

The city said throughout the month of February it will honor contributions made by Black Americans in the United States, Florida and Orlando.

The city of Orlando will also host in-person and virtual events tailored to the theme of Black health, wellness and empowerment.

Here is a schedule of some of the events:

Monday, Feb. 7, 2 p.m.

Black History Month Proclamation Presentation at the Orlando City Council meeting, at City Hall, Council Chambers, 400 South Orange Avenue

Feb. 7- May 29

“Uprooting Prejudice, Faces of Change” Exhibition at Terrace Gallery, Orlando City Hall, 400 South Orange Avenue

The Terrace Gallery at City Hall will host an exhibition with photos from photographer John Noltner, part of the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida’s collection. The photographs were taken in Minneapolis following the killing of George Floyd.

Wednesday, Feb. 9, 6 p.m.

Black History Month Signature Event at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 South Magnolia Avenue

City of Orlando Poet Laureate Shawn Welcome

Keynote address from Dr. Kideste Yusef, Bethune-Cookman University’s Department of Justice and Political Studies

Performances and food

Thursday, Feb. 17, 11:30 a.m.

Virtual Panel Discussion: Building Health Equity Virtual Meeting

Make your reservations for the meeting here.

Tuesday, Feb. 22, 5:30 p.m.

Opening Reception of “Quilts, Photography, & Folk Art: Intergenerational Stories” at CityArts Gallery, 39 South Magnolia Avenue

Mayor Dyer will join District 5 City Commissioner Regina I. Hill, District 6 City Commissioner Bakari F. Burns, the Downtown Arts District and the Hannibal Square Heritage Center at this opening reception.

The exhibition showcases the work of local folk artists, a Quilt exhibition by Crealdé School of Art and photographs from Parramore Storytellers.

Thursday, Feb. 24

8:30 a.m. - What’s Up Downtown: Life in the Village at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Institutional Church, 535 West Washington Street

The first What’s Up Downtown of 2022 will celebrate Black History Month with a focus on Parramore through a panel discussion.

For more information and to make a reservation, click here.

7 p.m. - Virtual Panel: Advocacy and Change Making: Start Where You Are / Use What You Have Virtual Meeting

Make your reservations for the meeting here.

Today marks the beginning of #BlackHistoryMonth and we'll be hosting several events, workshops and celebrations to highlight the diverse Black culture and heritage here in The City Beautiful. Visit https://t.co/FBJXjTUSB9 for details. pic.twitter.com/6rIZjy7lij — City of Orlando Gets Vaccinated 💉 #IGotMyShot (@citybeautiful) February 1, 2022

For more information about Black History Month in Orlando, click here.