WATCH LIVE: Lawyers discuss Apopka police abuse claims

APOPKA, Fla. – A former Maitland police officer will hold a news briefing with his attorney Wednesday, accusing several Apopka officers of beating him while he was listening to music in his car.

Attorneys representing Jason Friend will hold the news conference at 1:15 p.m. at Apopka City Hall.

Friend was arrested in Apopka in November 2019 on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, but the charges were later dropped.

According to national civil rights attorney John C. Barnett, Friend “was in his own yard, sitting in his car playing music, reminiscing about his mother’s death” when Apopka police officers approached Friend, told him his music was too loud and dragged him out of the car and beat him.

Barnett said Friend was attacked by the officers before he had a chance to respond.

The complaint filed by Friend alleges, “The Apopka police officers physically extracted (Friend) from his vehicle and then beat him with closed fists and a baton. They then Tased him without justification, causing significant injuries ... The Apopka police officers ... acted in a malignant purposeful manner and excessively physically abused (Friend) without cause or justification while he was on his property.”

Additionally, a video circulating social media shows footage of the alleged incident. In the video, officers can be seen dragging a man out of a car before hitting and Tasing him.

Apopka Police Department issued the following statement in response to the video:

“The events depicted in the video currently circulating on social media sites, including Tik Tok, occurred on November 28, 2019. It has been brought to the City’s attention that the parties involved have filed an action against the City in Circuit Court. The City has not been served with the complaint. The City does not comment on pending litigation.”

Friend submitted the civil case in November 2021 and is suing the defendants for over $100,000.

An Apopka Police Department arrest affidavit tells a different story, saying officers responded to Friend’s home and found him sitting in his car, listening to loud music while heavily intoxicated.

According to the affidavit, the officers “attempted to speak to (Friend) several times and he ignored (them).”

Police said Friend “aggressively struck” an officer as he attempted to remove his keys from the ignition and tried to remove something from under his seat.

The report shows as officers tried to apprehend Friend, he continued to strike and kick them, after which they Tased and secured him.

Friend, along with a few officers, sustained injuries during the incident, according to the affidavit.

Police then said Friend was taken to a hospital before being booked in the Orange County Jail.

You can watch Barnett’s civil rights news briefing live in the media player above.