Tourist tax collection breaks record in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Collections from the tourism development tax in Orange County broke a record this past December, Comptroller Phil Diamond said.

Diamond said $28,244,100 was reported for the TDT collection this past December.

This is a 164.3% increase from December 2020 and a $2.4 million increase compared to December 2019.

“Thankfully, the December TDT numbers are not a repeat of last year’s TDT numbers,” Diamond said.

County officials said this is the highest number ever collected for the month of December.

“These (numbers) were also the third highest monthly collections in the history of the tourist development tax for any month,” Diamond said.

The collection numbers for January will be released in March.