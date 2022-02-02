Trial date set for Florida teen accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Aiden Fucci, the St. Johns County teenager charged with the brutal stabbing death of his schoolmate, 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, appeared in court Wednesday and learned that his murder trial will start in November, according to News 6 partner, WJXT.

Judge Lee Smith set the final pretrial hearing date for Oct. 26 and blocked off two weeks for Fucci’s trial: Nov. 7-18.

Fucci, who is charged with first-degree murder and will be tried as an adult, is expected back in court May 5 for a status update. He has pleaded not guilty.

Fucci was arrested the day after deputies found Bailey’s body near their homes in the Durbin Crossing community. Investigators say his DNA was on Bailey’s body.

Ad

At the last hearing in October, the public defender appointed to represent Fucci said he and the prosecutor both have a death penalty trial in March, meaning most depositions in the Fucci case won’t be scheduled until after that. His attorney has not asked for a mental competency evaluation.

Back in September, Fucci looked perplexed and talked about demons during a virtual pretrial hearing.

MORE: Confused-looking Aiden Fucci: ‘Demons are going to take my soul away’

In October’s pretrial hearing, he seemed alert and didn’t say much. Members of Bailey’s family sat in the audience.

According to court records, Fucci’s girlfriend told an investigator he would hear voices that would tell him to kill people. Investigators also said Fucci had a notebook that contained violent and Satanic drawings.

Ad

TIMELINE: The investigation into Tristyn Bailey’s disappearance and death

Fucci’s mother, Crystal Smith, will also have a status hearing update May 5 on separate charges, including tampering with evidence. Investigators said she washed blood off her son’s blue jeans while he was being questioned.

The state and defense are asking to keep her case lined up with Fucci’s case for now because of overlapping discovery and depositions for witnesses.

Bailey’s body was found on Mother’s Day -- stabbed dozens of times -- less than a half-mile from Fucci’s home.

Fucci, now 15, is in custody at the Duval County jail while he awaits trial.