(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will speak at Santa Fe College in Gainesville.

The governor will be joined by Henry Mack, senior chancellor of the Florida Department of Education.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m., according to a news release.

A topic was not announced ahead of the event.

News 6 will livestream the conference at the top of this story when it starts.