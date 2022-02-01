WATCH LIVE at 8:45 a.m.: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Dunedin

DUNEDIN, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Tuesday in Dunedin.

The topic of the event, scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. at Honeymoon Island State Park, has not been released.

The Republican governor will be joined by House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Wes Brooks.

The news conference comes a day after DeSantis spoke in Palm Beach County, where he condemned antisemitic demonstrations held over the weekend in Central Florida.

“First of all, state law enforcement is going to hold them accountable because they were doing stuff on the overpass. So we’re so they’re gonna absolutely going to do that and they should do that,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis went on to say Florida is one of the No. 1 destinations for “Orthodox Jews” because the state “(provides) tremendous support,” as far as business and education goes, and will continue to do so.