Domestic violence charge against former Winter Park police chief dropped

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The domestic violence charge filed against former Winter Park police chief John Michael Dean has now been dropped.

Brevard-Seminole State Attorney Phil Archer filed a notice of no information on Tuesday, effectively ending the case against Dean.

Dean resigned as chief of police on Jan. 26, one week after he was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

According to the police report, Deal was involved in an argument about infidelity. A woman claims Deal tried to leave the room during the argument and in the process, he grabbed her by the wrist and pushed her toward a pantry, records show. The report does not detail any injuries sustained in the incident.

Deal denied all allegations against him prior to the charges being dropped.

Deal served as police chief since 2016 prior to his resignation.

In his letter of resignation, Deal said he is very proud of the police department.

“I want to thank them for their unwavering dedication, support and friendship. I also want to thank the Civil Service Board and all of the citizens who supported me and the department every step of the way,” he wrote. “I am truly excited about what the future holds for me and my family. We definitely look forward to the next chapter in our lives.”