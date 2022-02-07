8-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting in South Florida, deputies say

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in South Florida Friday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 500 block of SE 1st Street in Belle Glade where they found the girl shot multiple times around 7:15 p.m.

Family members said the child was critically hurt and she died after being rushed to the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The sheriff’s office said a $25,000 reward is being offered for information in the case.