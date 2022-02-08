18-year-old provokes 3 pit bulls in attack on cat he kicked out of tree, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was one of three people who provoked three pit bulls to attack a cat in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said two juveniles and 18-year-old Alik Williamsmays were with three dogs in the area of 5602 West Colonial Drive Sunday night when a witness says they kicked a tree in the lot and a cat fell out of it, according to an affidavit.

Authorities were able to identify Williamsmays as the one who kicked the tree and cause the cat to fall out, the report shows.

The witness, who recorded the incident, told investigators the dogs attacked the cat and behaved in a tug of war with it, according to a report.

Investigators reviewed the video and said they did not observe Williamsmays or the two others try and stop the dogs from attacking the cat. Deputies reported “the dogs were encouraged to inflict excessive and repeated injuries to the cat.”

An animal services officer said the likelihood of the cat dying “was very high due to its major injuries,” according to the affidavit.

The three were found walking in the area of South Pine Hills Road and West Livingston Street. According to a report, Williamsmays was found with blood and fur on his pants and deputies saw a “large amount of blood” on one of the pit bulls.

Williamsmays faces charges of animal cruelty and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

The ages of the two juveniles have not been released. According to the arrest affidavit, felony charges will be filed on the two.