Sneaker thieves accused of stealing up to $18,000 worth of shoes from Paddock Mall

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala police are looking for at least three alleged thieves caught sneaking around and stealing about $18,000 worth of merchandise from an athletic store in the Paddock Mall.

According to investigators, the incident occurred on Jan. 27 when the three alleged thieves used ladders to climb the roof of the mall and cut a hole in the ceiling above the store to enter.

“While inside, the thieves stole multiple exclusive brand-name sneakers at a total value of $18,000. Some of the shoes stolen were Air Jordan Retro 5 and 6, Nike Dunk, and Adidas Yeezy 700,” the department said.

Investigators described all three individuals, including the two pictured above, as wearing dark-colored clothing, hooded sweatshirts or jackets, masks and gloves. The individuals were each wearing different shoes, including leather-type sneakers with brown laces, multi-colored sneakers and black sneakers. The person wearing brown laces also had “a towel or rag hanging from his back pocket,” according to police.

Before the theft, a small, box-style U-Haul truck was seen circling the mall parking lot before it was parked in an unlit area with a man laying across the driver’s seat, officers said.

Police urge anyone with information on this theft to contact Ocala Det. Ocasio at 352-369-7000 or leave an anonymous tip with Crimeline by calling 352-368-STOP (7867) or online at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Those who report information that leads to the arrest through Crimeline could be eligible for a cash reward.