Threat prompts lockdown at East Ridge Middle School in Lake County

CLERMONT, Fla. – East Ridge Middle School in Clermont was on lockdown Thursday afternoon because someone called in a bomb threat, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for Lake County Public Schools says no one was hurt, but took measures as a precaution.

Students were dismissed from the school one bus at a time. Car riders were dismissed following the bus riders.

The school urged parents to be patient as they moved students out of the school in a safe manner.

Investigators said two threats were received by phone, one was a bomb threat and the other was a school shooting threat.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the call likely originated out of state and deputies said there have been similar incidents recently in another Florida county.

Deputies said there will be an extra presence at the school on Friday to give students parents and faculty some peace of mind.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.