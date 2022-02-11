AdventHealth employee arrested over possession of child pornography, Seminole County deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who investigators said is employed at AdventHealth was arrested Thursday, accused of possessing child pornography, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

A judge signed a search warrant for the Altamonte Springs home of Erik Hernandez, 37, after investigators linked it to an IP address that was seen to have recently searched for and downloaded multiple child pornography images, deputies said.

[TRENDING: 2 killed in SR-408 crash near Semoran Boulevard in Orlando | Accused stalker arrested after 2 girls run for help, Volusia deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

After deputies executed the warrant and arrested Hernandez, he told investigators that he had collected the images for years and possessed at least 100 such files on his portable electronic devices, according to his arrest report.

Ten files containing child porn were found on one of Hernandez’s hard drives, an arrest report shows.

Several other devices were also seized from the property as deputies investigate further, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hernandez faces 10 counts of possession of a depiction of child sex conduct charges, a third-degree felony, records show.

News 6 has reached out to AdventHealth for a statement.