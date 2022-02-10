Undercover detectives arrest man looking for sex with 15-year-old, Orange County deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County deputies said they arrested a man Wednesday who arranged to meet with a minor for sex, according to an arrest affidavit.

As part of an agency-approved Internet Crimes against Children detail, a detective posing as a 15-year-old girl first made contact with Marco Cruz, 28, on a messaging application on Tuesday, the affidavit said.

[TRENDING: When will I-4 express lanes open? | Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Cruz allegedly told the detective he had no problem with the minor’s age and sent the detective’s account pornographic material with intent to demonstrate what was shown, records show.

He and the detective agreed to meet at a restaurant parking lot in Orlando, from where Cruz was apprehended, interviewed, arrested and jailed Wednesday night.

Cruz faces felony charges of transmitting harmful material to a minor with an electronic device, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and traveling to meet a minor after obscene communication, the affidavit said.