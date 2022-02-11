‘I miss him so much:’ Family mourns Orlando construction worker killed on the job

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of 35-year-old Nathaniel Young Jr. is grieving after the construction worker was killed on the job.

Early Monday morning Young was hit by a 26-year-old Orlando man who drove through a construction zone. Young died at the scene.

His big sister, Sharlonda Ford, said her heart is broken.

“I love him. I miss him right now, I miss him so much,” Ford said.

Ford said she helped raise Young, who was her only brother.

Young also grew up with his Aunt, Frankie Lebby.

Lebby said she was so proud to see him grow into a wonderful person, she said he was a great father.

“Right now, the only person that I really feel for is his son,” she said.

His pride and Joy, 10-year-old Gabriel Young is now fatherless. Lebby said the two were inseparable.

“They stuck together like superglue,” she said.

Lebby is trying to come to terms with her nephew’s death.

She said she is upset with the driver, especially for trying to escape the scene after hitting Young.

“That hurts. He didn’t give him life, so why would you take a life,” she said.

Although Lebby is hurting she said she will forgive the driver for her own sake.

Young’s coworkers at Flash-rite said this incident was devastating. One colleague said he was like family to the team.

They are raising money on GoFundMe to help his family as they work to heal from the tragedy.