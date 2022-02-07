1 killed, 1 seriously injured in construction zone crash on Narcoossee Road in Lake Nona

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 35-year-old Ocoee man was killed and a 48-year-old Apopka man was seriously injured Monday morning in a four-vehicle crash in a construction zone in Lake Nona, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened around 2 a.m. on Narcoossee Road at Emerson Lake Boulevard in Orange County. Northbound lanes of Narcoossee Road are closed outside Eagle Creek Golf Clubhouse near Lake Nona High School.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The FHP said the active construction zone forces drivers who are traveling south on Narcoosee to temporarily head north before moving back into southbound lanes.

A 26-year-old Orlando man who was southbound failed to drive his car within the traffic shift and struck at least one vehicle before hitting both victims, who were standing near construction trucks, according to the FHP.

Ad

The car then struck a northbound pickup truck driven by a a 34-year-old Orlando woman, troopers said.

The driver of the car ran into a nearby marsh but was detained by two Florida agriculture officers who were working off-duty for John Hall Construction, according to an FHP report. Charges are pending against the car driver.

The Ocoee man, who worked for Flash-Rite, which was in charge of setting up the lane closure and traffic shift, died at the scene, troopers said.

“We are devastated. Our condolences go out to his wife and child,” said Lisa Williams, owner of Flash-Rite.

The Apopka man, a longtime employee of Flash-Rite, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the FHP.

The woman in the pickup truck was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the FHP report stated.

Another man in one of the construction trucks suffered minor injuries, according to troopers.

The driver of the car was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, troopers said.

Ad

Narcoosee Road is closed in the area. Alternate routes include heading west on Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Laureate Boulevard, and Boggy Creek Road.

** EARLY MONDAY FATAL CRASH **

NB Narcoossee Rd x Emerson Lake Blvd

- Northbound lanes CLOSED

- Alternate: Head west on the following

Laureate Blvd

Tavistock Lakes Blvd

Boggy Creek Rd #Orange #LakeNona #Fatal pic.twitter.com/6unyrJLntP — “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) February 7, 2022

Trooper Steve recommends using Boggy Creek as an alternate route rather than trying to cut through the neighborhood.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.