53º

LIVE

Local News

Man dies in fiery crash with brick sign in College Park

Orlando police investigate fatal crash; victim not ID’d

Katrina Scales

Tags: Orlando, College Park, Traffic
A driver was killed in a crash with a brick wall in College Park, police say. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man driving a pickup truck was killed early Wednesday when he crashed into a brick wall and the vehicle caught fire on Princeton Street in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood, according to police.

Orlando police said the fatal wreck happened around 1 a.m. on West Princeton Street near University Drive.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was the only person in the pickup when it crashed, police said.

News 6′s Ezzy Castro spoke to a witness who lives nearby and says he heard the impact of the crash and ran out to help.

Dustin Hayre said he grabbed a fire extinguisher when he saw flames coming from the pickup.

“We were yelling at him, trying to get him out of the car. I was trying to get his attention to wake up, but the flames at that point were coming under the dash and over toward him, so I was worried about the vehicle exploding,” Hayre said.

Police have not released any other details about the crash.

The scene has since been cleared.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring updates on News 6 and on ClickOrlando.com as they come in.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Katrina Scales joined News 6 as a TV producer in June 2021.

email