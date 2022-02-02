Man dies in fiery crash with brick sign in College Park

A driver was killed in a crash with a brick wall in College Park, police say.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man driving a pickup truck was killed early Wednesday when he crashed into a brick wall and the vehicle caught fire on Princeton Street in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood, according to police.

Orlando police said the fatal wreck happened around 1 a.m. on West Princeton Street near University Drive.

The man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was the only person in the pickup when it crashed, police said.

News 6′s Ezzy Castro spoke to a witness who lives nearby and says he heard the impact of the crash and ran out to help.

Dustin Hayre said he grabbed a fire extinguisher when he saw flames coming from the pickup.

“We were yelling at him, trying to get him out of the car. I was trying to get his attention to wake up, but the flames at that point were coming under the dash and over toward him, so I was worried about the vehicle exploding,” Hayre said.

Police have not released any other details about the crash.

The scene has since been cleared.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring updates on News 6 and on ClickOrlando.com as they come in.