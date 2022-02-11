Man helped former Brevard bike shop worker steal bicycles worth $15K, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of helping a former worker at a Port Canaveral bike shop steal more than $15,000 worth of bicycles was arrested Thursday, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant.

Keith Dalton Lowe, 26, and two accomplices used a rented U-Haul box truck to steal the bikes during the summer, deputies said.

On the morning of Aug. 28, 2021, deputies responded to Beach Bum Bikes Too where an employee reported 14 bicycles had been stolen overnight, the affidavit said. Seven electrical bicycles and seven pedal bicycles, individually valued at $1,799 and $459 respectively, represented a total loss of $15,806, deputies said.

The employee told deputies that a former worker who was recently fired — Jillana Sue Sunderlin, 32 — hadn’t yet returned her key to the shop, the affidavit said. After reviewing surveillance footage provided by the owner of a nearby business, deputies said Sunderlin was recorded opening the door of the shop and walking inside with a man later identified as Michael Steven Whalen, 50.

The two left but 20 minutes later a U-Haul box truck pulled up to the door carrying Sunderlin, Whalen and Lowe, all of whom were recorded entering the business and wheeling the bikes into the truck, the affidavit said.

Deputies contacted U-Haul and were provided with records and surveillance footage from a company facility in Palm Bay, where the truck was rented, the affidavit said. The video showed Sunderlin, Whalen and Lowe signing off on the rental the evening of Aug. 27, deputies said.

Lowe was booked Thursday and faces felony charges of grand theft and burglary, records show.

The affidavit listed Sunderlin and Whalen as Lowe’s accomplices in the burglary but said nothing about an active search or potential charges against them.