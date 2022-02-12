Video shows 4 Apopka police officers accused of excessive force

APOPKA, Fla. – Apopka police released body camera footage Friday showing an interaction between four officers and a man they arrested who is suing the department for using excessive force.

Jason Friend, a former Maitland police officer, made the announcement he was filing the lawsuit last week.

The incident in question occurred in November 2019 when Friend’s attorney, national civil rights activist John C. Barnett, said his client was approached, beaten and arrested by four Apopka officers for playing his music too loud.

Barnett said Friend “was in his own yard, sitting in his car playing music, reminiscing about his mother’s death” and was attacked by the officers before he had a chance to respond.

Officers are seen approaching the car after they received multiple complaints from neighbors about the noise.

“Guys, he said that this guy is grieving his mothers death or something, but he’s incoherent. Shouldn’t be this way, shouldn’t be in the car,” one officer can be heard saying in the video.

An officer can be seen tapping his window and attempting to remove Friend’s keys from the ignition after claiming he was intoxicated. Video shows Friend slapping the officer’s hand away, which police describe in an arrest affidavit as the moment Friend “aggressively struck” an officer.

Footage then shows Friend leaning over in his car and officers asking what he’s grabbing for before pulling him out of the car and flinging him to the ground.

In a redacted report, an officer said he punched Friend in the head after Friend struck another officer.

“I’m one of you guys and this is how you beat me,” Friend is heard saying in the video.

Neighbors can be heard questioning police over the violent interaction to which one officer replies, “Let me make something clear. Don’t ever tell us how to do our job.”

The report states that officers Tased and secured Friend, who was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, which were later dropped.