McDonald’s announces Shamrock Shake is back on Feb. 21, reveals ‘secret ingredient’

ORLANDO, Fla. – McDonald’s is bringing back its iconic green Shamrock Shake at participating restaurants nationwide.

Starting Feb. 21, the shake, along with the fan-favorite Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, will be back for a limited time.

McDonald’s first started selling the Shamrock Shake in 1970.

The fast-food chain also revealed its “secret ingredient” that makes the Shamrock Shake green so iconic: #cbf2ac. This is the hex code, a code that identifies colors, for the green seen in the shakes.

The company also teased that the code might unlock another “tasty secret,” but only “if you know where to look.” McDonald’s added that being one of the first to figure out the mystery could give those customers a “little something special.”

