‘Celebrate Soulfully’ at Walt Disney World highlights Black culture and heritage

Walt Disney World is hosting ‘Celebrate Soulfully’ during Black History Month to spotlight Black culture and heritage.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – If you happen to visit Walt Disney World this month, get ready to “Celebrate Soulfully.”

The celebration is taking place throughout the resort during Black History Month with the goal to highlight Black culture and heritage.

“It’s about honoring one another, respecting our differences, learning from them and celebrating them,” said Michelle Stepney, of the Walt Disney World cultural marketing team.

Stepney explained the celebration was influenced by Pixar’s movie, “Soul.”

At EPCOT, guests will be able to explore “The Soul of Jazz,” a musical tour in America where guests can learn the history of jazz music.

Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, you can find the Tam Tam Drummers of Harambe.

The group play the beats of the Congo as you walk into Africa.

This is just a few things guests can experience during “Celebrate Soulfully.”

“We are highlighting music and food and art—just all kinds of fun for our guests,” Stepney said.

And speaking of music, the celebration ushered in a new icon—Drum Major Mickey.

This new role was created for Disney On The Yard and historically Black college and university activations.

“I was like, ‘Yes! Mickey can do that! He can get down like that. He can definitely learn something new,’” Saudade Hernandez-Benjamin said.

Hernandez-Benjamin is the logo designer for Drum Major Mickey.

She’s a Florida A&M University graduate.

Hernandez-Benjamin explained she was inspired to use pan-African colors to design the new character. She wanted to make sure he was sending a powerful message to the crowds.

“That’s what unifies the design. It’s something that can represent all of the HBCU graduates together,” she said.

Click here to learn more about “Celebrating Soulfully.”