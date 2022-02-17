Silver Alert issued for missing Davenport man, 72, Polk deputies say

Gilbert Ketler, 72, who was made the subject of a Florida Silver Alert on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

DAVENPORT, Fla. – A Florida Silver Alert was issued Thursday for a missing Davenport man who may intend to drive to another state, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Gilbert Ketler, 72, was last seen around 9:15 a.m. leaving from his home on High Vista Drive in Davenport, deputies said.

Ketler may be driving to Pennsylvania in a white 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan, with Florida tag number IFX9 on a “Disabled Veterans” plate, records show.

Deputies said Ketler is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds and is white with blue eyes and white hair. Ketler also has a scar on his chest and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, white “New Balance” sneakers, a tan jacket and possibly glasses, according to authorities.

Ketler has Type-2 diabetes and Parkinson’s disease, deputies said.

Anyone who sees Ketler or has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to either call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 863-271-3134 or 863-298-6200.