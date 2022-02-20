Orange County calls for local artists to help create Tangelo Park Community Center

TANGELO PARK, Fla. – Tangelo Park Community Center is the canvas and you could be the artist.

The Orange County Public Art Review Board announced Tuesday a call for local artists to splash Tangelo Park with a bit of community color.

The center, set to open in the spring or summer of 2024, would sit next to Tangelo Park Elementary School and act as a multigenerational hub for social service programs and recreation in the historically Black neighborhood, county officials said.

According to the county, selected artists or artistic teams would use the $29,100 allotted for artwork to help create “a safe place for all to draw together and feel welcomed.”

The county is seeking people who can create public art, in the form of free-standing and kinetic sculptures, mosaics, murals and art embedded in walls, floors or sidewalks, among other projects.

Any professional artists, including students who secure an experienced public artist as a mentor, are welcome to apply for this project by submitting a resume, letter of interest and minimum of one and maximum of six images for a selection panel’s consideration.

The panel, comprised of the project manager, arts professionals and community leaders, will choose artists to provide proposals for a stipend of $300 per proposal. Final artists will be selected after review of the proposals, according to county officials.

Applications are due by March 27 at 2 a.m. EST.

View the full application by clicking here.