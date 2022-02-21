Here are the Orange County cities with elections in March

A voter casts his ballot at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (Joe Burbank /Orlando Sentinel via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Not all Florida elections take place in November.

Local elections can take place throughout the year in Florida, and in March, six cities and towns in Orange County are electing city commissioners, mayors and charter amendments.

The cities of Apopka, Belle Isle, Maitland, Winter Park and the town of Oakland have elections on Tuesday, March 8.

The town of Eatonville has an election on Saturday, March 5.

The races are all nonpartisan, so if you are in that municipality or that district, you can vote in that election.

You can find elections for your area and your polling place on the Orange County Supervisor of Elections website.

Here’s what you need to know about the elections in each of these municipalities.

Town of Eatonville

Eatonville’s election is on Saturday, March 5. The polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here’s what the sample ballot for the Eatonville election looks like.

Ad

There’s also an early voting period. Voters can go to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office in Orlando to vote early, from Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, March 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eatonville voters are electing a mayor and three town council commissioners.

Incumbent mayor Eddie Cole is facing a challenger, current Councilwoman Angie Gardner.

For council seat 2, current Vice Mayor Theodore Washington is facing challengers Angela Thomas and Ruthie Critton.

For council seat 3, incumbent Rodney Daniels is facing challenger Tarus Mack.

For council seat 5, Wanda Randolph is running against Marilyn Davis-Sconions.

Apopka

City of Apopka residents will vote for a mayor and two commission seats up for election, seats 2 and 4. Here’s what the sample ballot for the Apopka election looks like.

Ad

Incumbent mayor Bryan Nelson is up for reelection against challenger Kyle Becker.

The incumbent for commission seat 1, Alexander Smith, was unopposed and automatically reelected.

For commission seat 2, incumbent Diane Velazquez is running against challenger Wes Dumey.

For commission seat 4, Eric Mock and Nick Nesta are campaigning. Neither are incumbents.

Polls on Election Day open Tuesday, March 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is also an early voting period.

For those wanting to vote early in Apopka, there will be an early voting site at the Apopka Community Center on South Central Avenue from Tuesday, March 1 through Sunday, March 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Otherwise, Apopka voters can go to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office in Orlando to vote early, from Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, March 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information is available on the city of Apopka website.

Ad

Belle Isle

City of Belle Isle residents are only voting for a mayor, since the three incumbents up for reelection on the city council were all unopposed and automatically reelected. Here’s what the sample ballot for the Belle Isle election looks like.

Incumbent Mayor Nicholas Fouraker is running for reelection against challenger Holly Bobrowski.

Polls on Election Day open Tuesday, March 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is also an early voting period.

Voters can go to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office in Orlando to vote early, from Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, March 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information is available on the city of Belle Isle website.

Maitland

There is only one election in Maitland, for city council seat 1. Here’s what the sample ballot for the Maitland election looks like.

Ad

There are three candidates for the open seat: Colleen Lilling, former councilmember Bev Reponen and Lori Wurtzel.

Polls on Election Day open Tuesday, March 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is also an early voting period.

Voters can go to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office in Orlando to vote early, from Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, March 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information is available on the city of Maitland website.

Town of Oakland

There is only one election in Oakland, for town commission seat 1. Here’s what the sample ballot for the Oakland election looks like.

There are two candidates for the open seat: Matthew Bunevich and Rick Polland.

Polls on Election Day open Tuesday, March 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is also an early voting period.

Ad

Voters can go to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office in Orlando to vote early, from Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, March 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information is available on the town of Oakland website.

Winter Park

Voters in Winter park have two city commission seats to decide on, along with six charter amendments. Here’s what the sample ballot for the Winter Park election looks like.

Voters will decide on city commission seat 3, where Kris Cruzada and Anjali Vaya are in the running. There is also city commission seat 4, where Elijah Noel and Todd Weaver are running for the seat.

With the charter amendments, five of the proposals would change the city’s charter so that a supermajority of city commission members must decide to make changes that would affect property in the city, including zoning for public lands, development in wetlands and residential and lakefront properties.

Ad

The sixth proposal would change the city charter to require an additional public meeting and reading of a proposed ordinance before its adoption.

Polls on Election Day open Tuesday, March 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is also an early voting period.

Voters can go to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office in Orlando to vote early, from Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, March 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information is available on the city of Winter Park website.