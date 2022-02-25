Winter Park charter amendments aim to change how developments are OK’d

A packed Winter Park Commission meeting in 2020 as the city considers a new Orange Avenue overlay plan. The plan was passed on a 3-2 vote.

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Municipal elections in Orange County are Tuesday, March 8, and in Winter Park, a series of charter amendments could change the way the city decides on development plans going forward.

In addition to two city commission seats up for election, voters will decide on six amendments. Five of them would require a supermajority of commissioners (four of five votes) to approve the following:

Selling city property

Rezoning parks and public lands

Amending residential and lakefront property maps

Increasing the density or residential units per acre, or the intensity of the floor area ratio for developments

Approving development in wetlands

The sixth amendment would require an additional public meeting for ordinances under certain circumstances.

The changes would mean certain developments could not be passed on a 3-2 majority, which has become an issue in recent years.

For instance, a 2020 plan for an Orange Avenue overlay was passed on a 3-2 vote. Critics said the plan opened the door to larger developments along Orange Avenue, while trying to deal with traffic safety in the area.

The decision sparked lawsuits and commissioners had to rework the plan.

Development is a constant battle in Winter Park, as residents battle between growth and trying to keep the character of the city. Other development projects have also led to contentious fights, including a proposed luxury hotel on Lake Killarney which was pulled, and a new Winter Park Library and Events Center, which opened last year.

These charter amendments would make policies permanent that have existed before in Winter Park. Commissioners passed an ordinance in 2014 that abolished super-majority votes. If these amendments pass, they will only be able to get rid of them with a voter-approved repeal.

Early voting for the Winter Park elections starts Monday, Feb. 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office on Kaley Street in Orlando.

Voting on Election Day will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8. To find your polling place and see your sample ballot, head to the supervisor of elections office website.

Here are the full amendments: