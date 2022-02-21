‘Someone took his car:’ Domino’s driver carjacked during delivery

COCOA, Fla. – From a house on Pine Avenue, a 911 caller reported a carjacking involving a pizza delivery driver.

‘’(We) ordered pizza and we got it delivered and when the guy was dropping off the pizza, someone took his car,’’ the caller told the operator.

At that point Friday night, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said the Domino’s driver was just punched and dragged from his Chevy Blazer when he confronted two people in the car—one stealing a pizza and running away, the other driving away.

The customer on the line with 911 then handed the phone to the driver.

‘’He headed northbound on Pineda, 14, 15, 16, maybe of age,” the driver said. “Two of them, one ran. One took off in the car.”

The sheriff’s office said the carjacker was younger than 18 and the second thief has not been found.

Deputies said the carjacker crashed the delivery car a few minutes after the robbery, at Dixon Blvd and Clearlake Road, and then ran a block away to hide under an old camper at a vacant house on Clearlake Court.

Caryn King said she watched law enforcement close in from her house across the street.

‘’It was like a circus out here. There were so many sheriff lights and cop cars,’’ King said.

The sheriff’s office said the carjacker was injured from the crash and a bite by the deputy’s dog.

A Domino’s manager said Monday the delivery driver is going to be OK.

Two months ago in Cocoa, a taxi driver died when police say Robert Riness was attacked and killed driving to pick someone up.

At that time, police warned delivery drivers to be careful. They still have not identified a shooter in that case.

The sheriff’s office said the two attacks on the drivers do not appear to be connected.

Listen to the full 911 call below.