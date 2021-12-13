‘Totally devastated:’ Family of cab driver who was shot asks killers to come forward

COCOA, Fla. – Cocoa police identified a cab driver on Monday who was shot and killed while trying to pick up a fare.

Investigators said a separate armed robbery and carjacking of a delivery driver also happened in the same neighborhood just two days before.

‘’It’s been very hard we are all just totally devastated,’’ Robert Riness’ sister Tracy Baldwin said.

Baldwin said her brother just turned 49-years-old and he was a driver for National Taxi based in Cocoa for about five years.

Baldwin said he worked every Thursday and last Thursday night, police said he responded near Kensington Drive and Donna Avenue.

‘’Two people got into the back of the cab and then one came up to the window and shot him in the neck,’’ Baldwin said. ‘’I don’t even think he saw it coming.’’

While Riness was shot, the family believes he was not robbed successfully because they said police have his bag with his valuables.

The family said police haven’t updated them yet on the investigation.

‘’Haven’t heard a word out of them since they told me he was dead,’’ Riness’ mother Patricia Maybee said.

The family hopes those responsible were recorded on Riness’ dash camera or neighborhood surveillance.

Even through tragedy, the family can take some comfort, and even have a laugh, remembering the man he was.

‘’We just remember all his goofy stuff. He was a big goofball,’’ Baldwin said.

Maybee urged anyone with information to contact police.

‘’Even if you were involved in it, please come forward,’’ she said.

Anyone with information should contact the Central Florida CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Callers will remain anonymous and can be eligible for cash rewards of up to $5,000. Witnesses may also send tips to dropadime@cocoapolice.com.