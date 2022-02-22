Atlas V launch from Florida’s Space Coast next week to carry new weather satellite

ULA plans to launch an Atlas V rocket from the Cape on March 1.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Rocket launch fans, mark your calendars.

The United Launch Alliance plans to launch an Atlas V rocket carrying the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T next week from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch is scheduled for Tuesday, March 1, at 4:38 p.m. with a two-hour launch window from Space Launch Complex-41.

ULA said the GOES-T will improve weather forecasts in Alaska, Hawaii, and the western U.S. The mission will also provide NASA and NOAA with solar imaging and space weather measurements.

This comes just over a month after a ULA Atlas V rocket carrying two GSSAP satellites for the U.S Space Systems Command launched from the Space Coast on Jan. 21.