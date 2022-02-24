Precautionary boil water notice issued in Orange City

A precautionary boil water notice is in effect in Orange City following a water main break, according to the City of Orange City Utilities Department.

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A precautionary boil water notice was issued Thursday in Orange City for over 50 homes, according to the City of Orange City Utilities Department.

City utilities said a water main break occurred at 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Volusia and Graves avenues and has since been repaired.

The city has provided an interactive map, which can be accessed here, to see which houses are located in the affected area.

City staff will deliver a “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” door hanger on houses that are affected.

The notice will remain in effect until bacteriological samples show the water in the affected area is safe to drink, the city said.

Consumers are asked to boil any water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing one’s teeth or washing dishes. The water must be kept at a rolling boil for one minute before it’s safe to use.

For any questions, residents are asked to call Orange City Utilities at 386-775-5444.