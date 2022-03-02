Americans can order another round of free at-home COVID tests next week, Biden says

FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Nearly half the 500 million free COVID-19 tests the Biden administration recently made available to Americans still have not been claimed as virus cases plummet and people feel less urgency to test. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

In President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech Tuesday, he addressed a host of important issues, including COVID-19.

He said more free at-home coronavirus test kits will be available for order next week as part of his administration’s ongoing COVID plan.

“We’ve made hundreds of millions of tests available, and you can order them for free to your doorstep,” Biden said. “And we’ve already ordered free tests. If you already ordered free tests tonight, I’m announcing you can order another group of tests. Go to covidtest.gov starting next week, and you can get more tests.”

This comes after the administration in January moved to provide four free rapid antigen tests to any household that requested them online.

Tests can be ordered at covidtest.org or by calling 800-232-0233.

According to the website, every home in the U.S. can order four more tests starting next week.

The Biden administration initially made 500 million free tests available. However, the White House says fewer than 300 million have been ordered.