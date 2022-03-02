Island H2O Water Park offering 25 free tickets ahead of reopening

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Island H2O Water Park is making a splash in the heart of Central Florida’s theme park district.

The first 25 guests to enter the Kissimmee water park the day it reopens — Saturday, March 12 — will receive free tickets to return any day during the 2022 season.

[TRENDING: Plea deal refused in motorized suitcase chase at Orlando airport | See all the new food items you can enjoy at Florida Strawberry Festival | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Additionally, the first family in line will receive a free cabana for the day.

“Even with the challenges the pandemic presented, last year was our best year yet,” Island H2O Water Park General Manager Jim Kunau said in a news release. “We know that quality family time and unforgettable experiences are more important than ever, so we look forward to an even better year helping to create special memories for our guests and their families.”

According to a news release, guests are welcome to use wristbands to customize their day at the park, allowing them to select music and lighting and collect “points” for rides redeemable for food and merchandise purchases throughout the day.

Current safety protocols in place include hand sanitizing stations, continuous disinfection and electronic payment options to minimize interactions.

Admission to the water park costs $64.99 for adults and $54.99 for children ages 3 and up and seniors ages 62 and up. Visitors can also save $5 by purchasing tickets online in advance.

Ad

A season pass costs $79.99 per person, which for the 2022 season includes unlimited admission, free parking, a souvenir drink bottle, a complimentary guest ticket and FLEX pay.

For more information, visit their website.