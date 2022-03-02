80º

LIVE

Local News

Spirit Airlines adds Orlando-to-Ponce, Puerto Rico daily route

Ponce is Spirit’s third Puerto Rican destination

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Tags: Orlando, Puerto Rico, Air Travel, Travel
Spirit Airlines starts nonstop daily routes between Orlando and Ponce, Puerto Rico.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Spirit Airlines has started daily flights from Orlando to a third Puerto Rican destination.

The low-cost airline announced Wednesday that it launched daily flights between Orlando International Airport and Mercedita International Airport in Ponce.

[TRENDING: Plea deal refused in motorized suitcase chase at Orlando airport | See all the new food items you can enjoy at Florida Strawberry Festival | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ponce is on Puerto Rico’s southern coast and is the U.S. territory’s second-largest city.

Spirit already flies between MCO and San Juan and Aguadilla.

The airline is offering a special introductory fare to the new destination — starting at $79 one way for travel between MCO and Ponce, now through May 4. Information is on the Spirit Airlines website.

Spirit Airlines is Orlando International Airport’s second-largest carrier by seats.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Christie Zizo joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email