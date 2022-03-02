Spirit Airlines adds Orlando-to-Ponce, Puerto Rico daily route

ORLANDO, Fla. – Spirit Airlines has started daily flights from Orlando to a third Puerto Rican destination.

The low-cost airline announced Wednesday that it launched daily flights between Orlando International Airport and Mercedita International Airport in Ponce.

Ponce is on Puerto Rico’s southern coast and is the U.S. territory’s second-largest city.

Spirit already flies between MCO and San Juan and Aguadilla.

The airline is offering a special introductory fare to the new destination — starting at $79 one way for travel between MCO and Ponce, now through May 4. Information is on the Spirit Airlines website.

Spirit Airlines is Orlando International Airport’s second-largest carrier by seats.