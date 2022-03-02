Ukrainian church in Apopka collecting supplies to send to families overseas

APOPKA, Fla. – Members of St. Mary Protectress Ukrainian Catholic Church are collecting humanitarian relief items to send to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Ivanna Polusamk showed News 6 boxes full of food and all sorts of supplies donated by people from all over the community.

“It feels incredible. I am grateful to be part of such a good community too because a lot of people who don’t know us, they are reaching out and they know it’s wrong — we all know that what’s happening in Ukraine is wrong,” Polusamk said.

During the State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden made it clear he wants Vladamir Putin to pay for his invasion of Ukraine. He already banned all Russian planes over U.S airspace.

“I feel like United States provides a lot of help you know weaponry and also with the sanctions so we can see United States government stands with Ukranian government,” Polusamk said.

Christina Collins from Apopka said she is trying to help a father and husband who evacuated from his home in Kyiv.

Collins has been communicating with him through Skype and wants to donate money to his family.

“I want everyone to just think about what they can do and get up and do something. Do something,” Collins said.

The church posted a list of items needed:

Non-perishable food (big demand, canned and dry food)

Clothes and footwear for men/women/children

Thermal underwear

Hygiene product

Blankets

Bedding and towels

First aid and first aid kits

Tents and sleeping bags

Standalone lamps/candles

To help or donate through St. Mary Protectress Ukrainian Catholic Church, click here or through their Amazon wishlist by clicking here.