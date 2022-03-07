86º

Second arrest made in fatal shooting of 22-year-old in Orange County

Bryan Strov Felix, 22, was found shot at gas station on July 14, 2021

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Henry St. Louis (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A second arrest has been made in the death of a 22-year-old who was shot in July 2021, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Monday Henry St. Louis, 16, faces a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Bryan Strov Felix on July 14, 2021.

Deputies were called to the area of San Antonio Road and Americana Boulevard where they found Felix shot near a gas station. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The first arrest in the case happened in August 2021 when deputies arrested Mykenry Francois, 26, on a second-degree murder charge.

