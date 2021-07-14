Man shot, killed in southwest Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in southwest Orange County on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to records, deputies responded to the area of San Antonio Road and Americana Boulevard around 1:20 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Deputies said the victim was found about 3,000 feet east of the San Antonio and Americana intersection at a gas station.

Investigators said deputies rendered aid to the victim, but he died from his injuries at a local hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.