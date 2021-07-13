Orlando rapper Hotboii arrested in Orange County gang violence investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man wanted as part of an investigation into gang violence in Orange County has been arrested.

Javarri Latre Walker — who performs rap under the name Hotboii — was arrested Thursday, records show.

The 21-year-old Walker is, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a member of the 438 gang. Investigators said that the gang, which operates out of the Silver Star Road area, had been in an escalating feud with the Army gang, which operates out of the Mercy Drive area.

[TRENDING: Orange County recommends masks again| Disney welcomes baby hippo | 5 things to know about protests in Cuba]

Ad

“The ongoing feud that has been going back and forth between these gangs has been responsible for over 30 shootings and several homicides in a number of our jurisdictions,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said earlier this month.

Walker and 34 other people face charges in an investigation, called Operation X-Force, that involved the sheriff’s office, Orlando police, the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation, FBI, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Investigators highlighted the deaths of four people who were killed as they were caught in the crossfire of retaliatory shootings, including Tavyiah King — the 16-year-old niece of Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill.

Walker faces charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Ad

See the full list of suspects below: