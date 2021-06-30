Bond hearing held in murder case of 16-year-old girl

ORLANDO, Fla. – One of two suspects charged in a 16-year-old girl’s murder at an Orlando gas station in early May is asking for bond.

Jacarious Simpson, 18, is set to face an Orange County judge on Wednesday.

Simpson is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Tavyiah King, the niece of Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill.

Investigators said King was shot and killed on May 2 near the Wawa gas station on Silver Star Road and John Young Parkway. King’s mom, Alisha Rodriguez, said the teen was leaving a party with friends, riding in a car when somehow it came under fire. Rodriguez said her daughter was not the intended target.

Simpson is also facing four counts of attempted murder, but according to court documents, he said he should be out on bond because he’s lived in the Central Florida area his whole life and has a full scholarship to the University of West Virginia.

Prosecutors also announced Anthony Barnes, 17, is being charged as an adult in the case.

Anthony “Ant” Barnes, 17 (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

New court documents reveal evidence shows Simpson and Barnes both had guns at the Wawa the morning of the deadly shooting, though investigators believe more people are involved in the case.

Barnes is facing second-degree murder with a firearm and is being held on no bond. He has an arraignment set for July 12.