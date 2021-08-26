Arrest made more than 2 months after deadly shooting in Orange County

(Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting in July.

Investigators announced the arrest of Mykenry Francois, 25, on Thursday.

[TRENDING: Deputy shoots man in chest | 3 systems swirl in tropics | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Deputies said that Francois shot and killed 22-year-old Bryan Strov Felix.

Records show, deputies were called to the area of San Antonio Road and Americana Boulevard on July 14. The victim was found at a nearby gas station.

Ad

Francois faces a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm.

Deputies have not said what the motive for the shooting may have been.