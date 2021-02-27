18-year-old man in critical condition after Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting was reported around 7:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Huntington Green Court, which is near Americana Boulevard and Texas Avenue.
[TRENDING: All Florida Publix locations now offer vaccine | John Morgan settles beef with Arby’s | Last chance to go to space]
The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
No suspect information was immediately provided. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.