18-year-old man in critical condition after Orange County shooting

Orange County deputies respond to a shooting on Huntington Green Court on Feb. 26, 2021.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported around 7:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Huntington Green Court, which is near Americana Boulevard and Texas Avenue.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information was immediately provided. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.