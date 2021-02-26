Orlando police release sketch of gunman in deadly shooting

Police sketch of gunman in the shooting death of Anthony Gant

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Police released a sketch on Friday of the man they believe shot and killed another man Feb. 6 in the Rosemont area.

Anthony Gant, 31, was found dead in the front doorway of an apartment in the 5200 block of Long Rd.

A witness described the shooter as a man in his 30s with low cut hair and facial hair, roughly 5 feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds, according to the news release.

Police have not said what might have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this homicide investigation is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.