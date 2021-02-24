‘We can handle this right now:’ Man accused of shooting victim during fight outside Casselberry strip club

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A man accused of shooting someone during a fight outside a strip club last month has been taken into custody on an attempted murder charge, according to the Casselberry Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 16 in the parking lot for Rachel’s North Men’s Club and Steakhouse. Records show when officers arrived, they found the victim on the ground and took him or her to an area hospital in critical condition.

The report is redacted and does not identify the victim by name, age or sex.

Witnesses said they left the club and saw one of their friends arguing with two men in the parking lot and then saw Jonathan Moran Zarco reach inside his jacket as if for a gun and heard him repeatedly yelling, “If you got a problem, we can handle this right now,” according to the report.

Police said the shooting happened moments later and afterward, Moran Zarco fled in a Dodge Ram.

Records show two shell casings were found at the scene but it’s unclear how many times the victim was shot. His or her current condition wasn’t immediately available.

Moran Zarco was arrested early Wednesday morning on a second-degree attempted murder charge.