Bus driver injured in shooting near Space Coast Area Transit station

COCOA, Fla. – A bus driver suffered superficial injuries during a shooting Friday afternoon near the Space Coast Area Transit station, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

Police said shortly after 3 p.m., two people starting shooting from the west side of Provost Park at an unknown vehicle on Varr Avenue, which is near the SCAT station.

The culprits ran away after the shooting and got into one or possibly two vehicles and fled the area, a news release said.

During the shooting, a round ricocheted off the windshield of a bus and hit the driver, causing superficial injuries, records show.

Several vehicles at the bus station were damaged but no one else was injured.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).