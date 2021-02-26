Man accused of shooting pregnant woman at Celebration hospital identified

CELEBRATION, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man accused of shooting a pregnant woman at a hospital in Celebration Thursday.

On Friday, deputies said Damion Sasenarine Mohammed, of Kissimmee, was arrested Thursday in a parking lot about 7 miles from AdventHealth Celebration, the scene of the shooting.

Deputies are investigating a shooting at AdventHealth Celebration, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. (WKMG)

According to investigators, the 36-year-old shot his estranged wife several times in the parking lot of the hospital. The sheriff added that Mohammed also fired a shot at a witness before taking off in a black Toyota Yaris.

When deputies arrived, witnesses were trying to help the woman. She managed to identify the shooter to investigators before being airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment, records show.

As more deputies arrived in the area, they spotted the black Yaris driving east along West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Oren Brown Road, according to the incident report, and managed to arrest Mohammed in a business’ parking lot.

Mohammed now faces two counts of attempted murder and one charge of aggravated assault.

The sheriff says the victim is in critical condition but investigators hope to speak with her more as she recovers.