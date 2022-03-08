‘I’m afraid to run into these guys:’ Couple attacked by group of bikers, Orange deputies say

A bullet hole through the windshield of a Kia Soul. The driver says his car was attacked by a group of motorcyclists on Feb. 27 in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A couple picking up groceries on a Sunday along East Colonial Drive said they were shot at by a group of motorcyclists. Now Orange County deputies are searching for the suspects.

The incident happened in the area of East Colonial and Dean Road on Feb. 27.

The victim said it happened after a few of the bikers first tried to cut him off.

“They had scraped across the side of the car and I had a few words for the guy,” said the driver, who did not want his name revealed. “I asked him, ‘what the frick,’ you know?”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the bikers surrounded the car and started punching and kicking it.

The driver said the suspects also fired three gunshots, shattering the back window. One bullet went straight through the dashboard.

The driver was able to get away and call 911. The driver acknowledges this could have been much worse, and is now just hoping the suspects are caught.

“I’m afraid to run into these guys,” the driver said.

If you have any information about who the suspects are, you’re asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

