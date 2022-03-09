Contractor taken to hospital after 120-foot fall inside water tower, Flagler County officials say

The rescue of a worker who fell approximately 120 feet at the Hammock Water Tower Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A cell tower contractor was rushed to the hospital after falling approximately 120 feet inside of a water tower in the Hammock at Palm Harbor, a housing complex in Palm Coast, according to Flagler County officials.

[TRENDING: Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store | Can a Florida trooper pull you over ANYWHERE? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Flagler County Fire Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team responded to the water tower Tuesday evening after the fall.

The contractor was taken to Halifax Health in Daytona Beach. County officials have not said how badly the contractor was hurt or how they are faring at the hospital.

Ad

The rescue of a worker who fell approximately 120 feet at the Hammock Water Tower Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Flagler County)