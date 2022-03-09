82º

Contractor taken to hospital after 120-foot fall inside water tower, Flagler County officials say

Worker hospitalized in unknown condition, county says

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

The rescue of a worker who fell approximately 120 feet at the Hammock Water Tower Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Flagler County)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A cell tower contractor was rushed to the hospital after falling approximately 120 feet inside of a water tower in the Hammock at Palm Harbor, a housing complex in Palm Coast, according to Flagler County officials.

Flagler County Fire Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team responded to the water tower Tuesday evening after the fall.

The contractor was taken to Halifax Health in Daytona Beach. County officials have not said how badly the contractor was hurt or how they are faring at the hospital.

