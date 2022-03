VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a ditch early Wednesday in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said it was notified about the crash around 4:20 a.m. by a Volusia County deputy.

Troopers said the deputy found the motorcycle in a ditch on Pioneer Trail near Airport Road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the FHP.

The crash is under investigation.