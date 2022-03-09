‘Orlando State of Mind:’ Your guide to navigating the area during Billy Joel tour stop

ORLANDO, Fla. – Scenes from an Orange County arena will be sure to show Billy Joel fans gathering at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium Saturday to see the Piano Man himself.

According to the Camping World Stadium website, concertgoers are encouraged to allow extra time when traveling downtown to get to the event due to construction on the I-4 Ultimate project. To view a full breakdown on how to get to and where to park for events at the stadium, visit their website.

Additionally, guests are encouraged to find parking throughout downtown Orlando with a complimentary shuttle service. To learn more, click here.

But for all you uptown boys and girls coming to the area for the 8 p.m. concert, there’s also a lot to explore in downtown Orlando, right around the corner from the venue.

Find a list of things to do in downtown Orlando below:

SAK Comedy Lab

If you’re up for a night of levity and laughter, the players at SAK Comedy Lab are ready to accommodate. This improvisational, ensemble show is completely made up on the spot and guaranteed to bring the laughs with short-form improv games designed as a competition between two teams of ensemble players. There are two shows held every Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. The weekend of the Billy Joel concert will also feature a stand-up student showcase on Sunday.

For more information, click here.

Lake Eola Park

This 23-acre stretch of greenery located off East Washington Street features everything you would want in a walk in the park. Enjoy the milelong path along the lake, which features a fountain, amphitheater, playground and Chinese pagoda. You can even venture onto the lake in swan paddleboats. Every Sunday, the area hosts a farmers’ market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where people can peruse locally sourced foods, drinks, crafts and more.

Church Street and Wall Street

For dinner, drinks and dancing downtown, look no further than Church and Wall streets. The historic Church Street District, located in the heart of downtown for over 100 years, has drag shows, tapas bars and restaurants, taverns and clubs. Venturing a couple of blocks over takes you to Wall Street Plaza, where a collection of different bars sits.

Orlando Science Center

This local science museum is fun for the whole family, featuring kid-friendly activities and exhibits as well as science adults can enjoy, too. Whether looking to learn more about dinosaurs and fossils, Florida animals and ecosystems, energy or space and the future, multiple interactive exhibits are spread throughout the floor floors and telescope observatory.

For tickets and information, click here.

East End Market

From butchers to bakers to candlestick makers, East End Markets offers a slew of artisan merchants from which to choose. This one-stop shop opens at 8 a.m. every day, offering food, drink and homemade crafts.

To explore the different vendors online, click here.