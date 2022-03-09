These bills are one signature away from becoming Florida law

(Chris O'Meara, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bills will soon be piling up on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk as Florida’s 60-day legislative session winds down to its final week.

Some of the final items on the to-do list for lawmakers: reach a deal on a new state budget and rework the congressional redistricting map deemed ‘dead on arrival’ by the governor.

Since January, the GOP-controlled legislature approved more than a dozen proposals, several of which have been criticized by Florida democrats. Some go into effect upon becoming law and others will take effect on July 1.

Here is a list of bills ready for a signature from DeSantis:

Reducing Fetal and Infant Mortality (HB 5)

Bans all abortions after 15-weeks. There are exceptions if the abortion is necessary to save a mother’s life, prevent serious injury to the mother or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. Read more here.

Parental Rights in Education (HB 1557)

Prohibits the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms and also bars teaching those topics in other classrooms in ways that are “not age-appropriate.” Read more here.

Net Metering (HB 741)

Ends net metering, which mandates Florida electric utilities companies buy back excess solar energy generated by homeowners at retail prices.

Care for Retired Police Dogs (SB 226)

Allows the owners of retired law enforcement dogs to recoup some of their pet’s vet costs.

Evidentiary Standards for Actions Arising During an Emergency (SB 542)

Gives broader protections to businesses if they are sued by employees during a state of emergency.

Mental Health and Substance Abuse (SB 1262)

Updates statutes regarding Baker Act and Marchman Act patients that would make it a first-degree misdemeanor for someone to use false information to get someone institutionalized.

Donor Human Milk Bank Services (SB 1770)

Would allow state to offer donated human milk to low-weight and high-risk infants as part of the Medicaid program.

Retail Theft (SB 1534)

Cracks down on organized retail theft by increasing penalties against thieves who steal multiple items from multiple stores in a short period of time.

An Act Relating to Child Welfare (HB 7065)

Boosts fatherhood and mentorship programs in Florida for at-risk youth and pushing for tens of millions for resources to support fathers.

Agritourism (SB 1186)

Updates current state law dictating how agricultural lands are taxed to include non-traditional practices —including agritourism— which can supplement revenue by allowing struggling farms to retain tax benefits even if some land is used for public enjoyment, such as u-pick gardens or vineyards.

Financial Literacy Instruction in Public Schools (SB 1054)

Requires high school students to take a half-credit financial literacy and management class before graduation, starting with students who begin high school in the 2023-24 school year.

Residential Picketing (HB 1571)

Bans residential protesters who “harass” or “disturb” a person within their home. It also would increase penalties against violators, including 60 days in jail, a $500 fine and six months probation.

Online Training for Private Security Officers (SB 1474)

Shifts officer security training completely online instead of in person.

An Act Relating to Nursing Homes (HB 1239)

Reduces the amount of mandated nursing hours that nursing homes must provide from 2.5 hours of daily staffing to 2 hours of daily staffing.

Public Record/Execution Information (HB 873)

Hides information of nearly all parties involved in Florida’s execution process from public record, including the executioner’s name and the state’s lethal injection drug prescribers.

Boating Safety (SB 606)

Updates rules for charters that will require a written agreement between the parties with a list of names and addresses of those onboard and obtain a livery permit from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for all boat renters.

Florida Tourism Marketing (SB 434)

Extends the state’s tourism marketing arm, Visit Florida, for another five years.